Richa Chadha: I think last year I made a joke about someone being bipolar, I just want to apologise

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha has apologised for joking about a person's 'bipolar' condition last year. Richa says, she has started understanding what mental health means and has hence issued the apology.

"I think last year I made a joke about someone being 'bipolar'. The joke was borne out of a petulant desire to seem witty in even less than 280 characters. As I am now only beginning to grasp what #mentalhealth means, I just want to apologise and couldn't have said this sooner!," the actress tweeted on Monday. Netizens lauded the actress for her honest confession.

Have a look at her tweet right here:

I think last year I made a joke about someone being 'bipolar'.The joke was borne out of a petulant desire to seem witty in even less than 280 characters. As I am now only beginning to grasp what #mentalhealth means, I just want to apologise and couldn't have said this sooner! — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) June 29, 2020

Commenting on her post, a user wrote: "It takes a lots of courage to accept the mistake... More power to u."

"No problem as we are human beings but still you are doing fantastic job to raise voice against evil activities," shared another user.

"Only the person experiencing it knows the pain and suffering behind it. Even if they explain it to someone it's hard to grasp #mentalhealthisimportant," expressed another user.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news