Richa Chadha is ready to take Panga

bollywood

Richa Chadha has been roped in Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga, which will be directed by Ashwiny Iyer

Richa Chadha and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Richa Chadha is the latest addition to Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga. The actor came on board yesterday. The Nil Battey Sannata (2015) and Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) director's next stars Kangana Ranaut, Neena Gupta and Jassie Gill.

The sports drama is said to be the story of a new-age family that challenges stereotypes and dares to dream. With Kangy, Neena and Richa in the cast, no one can take panga with these feisty women. Kangana plays a National level kabaddi player in the film, while Richa and Neena will provide the necessary punch to the proceedings. This looks like one helluva game of kabaddi.

On the work front, Richa Chadha is currently preparing Shakeela biopic, where she will be portraying the role of a sex siren of the South Indian industry. Apart from a challenging role, Richa is all geared up for her next release, Love Sonia. Talking about the movie in an interview, Richa said, "Speaking about the process, Richa said, "The story of the film was gruelling and emotionally exhausting. To imagine as actors for us to go through this process of enacting and living the life of these girls momentarily scars us, I can only imagine what would the girls in real life must be going through. For me, it wasn't an easy process. To immerse in the role, live through those emotions, learn those realities and accept them to essay the role of Madhuri took its toll on me. We are lucky as educated people to have access to information and to facilities and I had to seek the help of professionals who are psychologists and find therapeutic ways to get myself out of the character to resume my normal life. This character was more than just a role it was a life we had to lead and also pull out of it emotionally once we were through it".

Also Read: Why Richa Chadha Never Took Casting Couch Route

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates