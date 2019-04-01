Richa Chadha trains three hours daily to play a kabaddi pro in Panga

bollywood

Richa Chadha picks up kabaddi under the supervision of state-level player Sayali for Panga

Sayali Nagwekar and Richa Chadha

Juggling two projects can be a tough ask, but Richa Chadha is doing the balancing act between her sportsperson part in Panga and lawyer role in Section 375.

While the actor shoots for the Akshaye Khanna-starrer in the afternoons, her mornings are dedicated to kabaddi. Chadha is picking up the sport under the tutelage of state-level kabaddi player Sayali Nagwekar before director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari starts filming the sports sequences later this month.

"I have been training for two to three hours daily. Sayali is a firebrand," says Chadha. Besides learning the nuances of the game — including sidekick, roll kick, toe touch and cross kick — she is also practising breathing exercises to improve her cant.

Though her two films belong to diverse worlds, the actor says she seamlessly flits from one project to another. "While the training for Panga tests my physical endurance, by noon, I'm on the set of Section 375 tapping into my emotional reservoir and delivering emotionally-charged dialogues."

Also Read: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: Panga is my most challenging film

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates