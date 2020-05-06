Richa Chadha: Vulnerable need our support at this time

Richa Chadha admits it is hard to shake off the images of migrant workers walking along national highways, with little access to food or water, in their bid to reach home.

The actor, who has consistently highlighted the plight of the daily-wage workers amid the lockdown, has now teamed up with Gandhi Peace Foundation to do her bit for the community. Chadha has contributed to the Delhi-based non-profit organisation to ensure that the workers, who have reached their hometowns in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, don't have to sleep on an empty stomach.

"Besides lack of financial resources, people in villages are running short of essential supplies like pulses, cereals and greens. A large segment of labourers makes a living by working on other people's farms. Now that all work has been halted, they have no means of buying groceries. This is why I decided to team up with the Gandhi Peace Foundation, which has an outreach programme. The most vulnerable need our support at this time," says Chadha.

Since its inception in 1958, the NGO has been working towards the upliftment of the underprivileged. While she has worked with them over the years, Chadha says she sought the organisation's help last month to provide essentials to a migrant worker's family that was stuck in Mumbai. "The family was living in the red zone and had no ration for a week. When I informed the NGO about them, it delivered food to them in a matter of hours."

