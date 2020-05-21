Richa Chadha's lockdown avatar Quarantina on OTT's slate?

If you follow Richa Chadha on social media, chances are you're already familiar with her online avatars of Quarantina, the kooky anchor, and Tina Singh, an angry reporter from north India. The actor's satirical series, Quarantina, which sees her bringing forth bizarre and funny news from all over the world, has piqued the interest of some OTT platforms.

Sources suggest a streaming service has approached Chadha to develop it as a series. A source reveals, "With the segment gaining traction on the Internet, a leading OTT platform is keen to turn it into a weekly series. Richa will continue to write and helm it, thus enjoying creative freedom on the show. The head honchos of the streaming service are in talks with the actor, who has yet to give her nod."

