Richa Chadha's Love Sonia open doors of donation to help trafficked girls

Richa Chadha's friend who works with NGOs working towards the rehabilitation of girls and women who are rescued sent her a warm thank you note!

Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha has been riding the success wave since her role as Madhuri in Love Sonia has been receiving innumerable praise and love. The actress who plays a sex worker has been receiving love from fans and critics alike about her role in the Tabrez Noorani directorial venture that delves into the heartbreaking life of the global flesh trade.

Ever since the audience has got a chance to watch Love Sonia in theatres across India, Richa has been receiving emails and letters in person and on social media from NGO workers who work with the victims of human trafficking. A few victims themselves, men and women who had no idea this even happened have all been reaching out and thanking Richa on her role. But one such message that caught Richa's eye and captured her heart was from a friend who worked in the development sector with women who have been rescued and rehabilitated.

The lady said that her organization had been waiting on a big donor to donate the money he had promised he would but after almost 8 months of promising, he sent a cheque to their office a day after Love Sonia's release. When checked her friend said, he had seen Love Sonia and immediately realized the work we were doing.

Richa said, "This is the reason we do what we do as actors. A lot of press asked me why I agreed to do a supporting role in a film. But after my friend who helps raise funds for trafficked girls and women, it made me realise that its sometimes compassion that drives us as artists."

It is these little drops in the ocean, whether choosing an important character in a film or making efforts for the environment that shows Richa is doing all she can for the world and its people.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here.