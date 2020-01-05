Richard Gere: Dalai Lama's teachings were sublime

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

After attending a teaching session by his holiness Dalai Lama in Bihar's Bodh Gaya, American actor Richard Gere described the teachings as "sublime".

"Teachings were sublime. The first time I was here like 35 years ago, I have seen many changes in Bodh Gaya. It's always incredible to be here with Dalai Lama," the actor told ANI.

Speaking about enlightenment, the actor said, "Buddha came from this place his enlightenment was here and his great enlightenment was that we are all in this together. We are all brothers and sisters."

"I think we can soften up with each other, become softer and care for each other," the 'Pretty Woman' actor added.

Taking the route to spirituality, the 70-year-old actor was seen immersed in deep prayers listening to the chants in the background during the session.

He later interacted with other devotees and mingled with well-wishers, who were excited to meet the Hollywood star.

