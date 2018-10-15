Richard Madden in talks to play James Bond?

hollywood

A source close to Barbara Dana Broccoli, producer for the Bond film series, revealed that it's seriously looking like Richard Madden is going to get the role

Daniel Craig and Richard Madden

Game of Thrones star Richard Madden is in talks to essay the role of Agent 007 after actor Daniel Craig. Reportedly, Madden has impressed the creators of Bond with his performance in the British drama series Bodyguard and will replace Craig.

A source close to Barbara Dana Broccoli, producer for the Bond film series, says, "It's seriously looking like he [Madden] is going to get the job. Not only is he on top of Barbara's list, but she is preparing to offer the role."

Last month, Madden's father revealed that his son was eager to play Bond's character. "I'm quite sure he does want that to be on his CV one day but he's not making a song and dance about it. Whether it's Bond or any big role, Richard has ideas about things he'd like to do. It's probably best whatever his desires or thoughts are to keep it to himself," Madden Sr added.James Bond will return to cinemas for the 25th time in February 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever