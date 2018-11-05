Rickshaw driver arrested for raping minor niece: Police

crime

The girl was allegedly raped by the accused at her residence, when her parents were away, they added

A 32-year-old rickshaw driver was arrested for allegedly raping his 10-year-old niece in east Delhi's Shakarpur area Sunday, police said. The girl was allegedly raped by the accused at her residence, when her parents were away, they added.

Initially, the police were informed that the girl was raped at her uncle's residence, but later, it was learnt that she was raped at her residence.

She told her parents about the incident, following which the police were informed. A case was registered and the girl was sent for a medical examination, which confirmed rape.

