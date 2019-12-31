Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of Test team of the decade

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Melbourne: Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting on Monday picked India skipper Virat Kohli to lead his all-star Test team of the decade, which featured four English players.

Ponting's Test team of the 2010s doesn't feature any other Indian apart from Kohli, who is currently ranked No.1 in both ICC Test and ODI rankings for batsmen.

“Everyone's picking teams of the decade so I thought I'd join in the fun,” Ponting wrote on his twitter handle. “This would be my Test team of the 2010's: David Warner, Alastair Cook, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, Virat Kohli (c), Kumar Sangakkarra (wk), Ben Stokes, Dale Steyn, Nathan Lyon, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.”

Kohli has already amassed 70 international hundreds and is only behind Ponting (71) and Sachin Tendulkar (100). Kohli, 31, who averages more than 50 in all formats, is also third in the list of leading run-scorers of all time with 21,444 runs, behind Ponting (27,483) and Tendulkar (34,357).

The India skipper, who has scored runs all around the world, ended 2019 as the leading run-getter. Kohli was also named captain of the Test XI of the decade by

Cricket Australia's official news website.

