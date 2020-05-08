Riddhima Kapoor calls herself and brother Ranbir, Neetu Kapoor's pillars of strength

Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor has been missing her papa a lot. Riddhima can't stop but share all her love and affection on social media. Riddhima, who lives in Delhi, has been sending loads of love and strength to her mother Neetu Kapoor. Riddhima couldn't attend father's final rites due to coronavirus lockdown. She had to drive from Delhi to Mumbai after securing a movement pass.

After sharing a series of throwback photos, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has uploaded a sweet post as her Instagram story.

Riddhima Kapoor with Rishi Kapoor and daughter Samara Sahni

Riddhima Kapoor with Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor

For the uninitiated, Rishi Kapoor made his debut in 1970 with his father Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker and rose to fame with Bobby in 1973, also directed by Raj Kapoor. For 25 years, he was the epitome of romance and charm. And as years passed by, he began displaying his unseen side that had a versatile performer. With films like Agneepath, Kapoor & Sons, Aurangzeb, Do Dooni Chaar, and Luck By Chance, he began what was one of the finest phases of his career.

Speaking of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh, the duo has worked together in movies like Kabhi Kabhie, Khel Khel Mein, Amar Akbar Anthony and Zehreela Insaan, among others. Their sizzling on-screen chemistry transformed into off-screen romance, and the couple tied the knot on January 22, 1980.

Rishi Kapoor died in a Mumbai hospital on April 30. He was 67 and had been battling leukemia. In September 2019, the actor had returned to Mumbai after staying in New York for almost a year for cancer treatment.

