Riddhima Kapoor Sahni introduces the new member of their family - Doodle!

On Monday, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared details about the new arrival in the Kapoor home — a pet dog named Doodle.

The New Delhi-based jewellery designer, who is with mother Neetu after dad Rishi Kapoor passed away in April, called it the 'furry new family member'. The Kapoors' other pet pooch is an English Mastiff.

A few days ago, actress Alia Bhatt posted a few pictures that showed her cuddling and kissing Ranbir's pet dog.

View this post on Instagram they make everything better ð§¡ A post shared by Alia Bhatt âï¸ (@aliaabhatt) onJun 8, 2020 at 2:06am PDT

Riddhima is currently spending time with her mother Neetu Kapoor in Mumbai. She reached here a few days after her father, Rishi Kapoor, passed away on April 30.

