Riddhima Kapoor Sahni says she and mum Neetu Kapoor derive strength from each other

It was and has been a difficult phase for the Kapoor family since Rishi Kapoor passed away in April. Neetu Kapoor, along with kids Riddhima and Ranbir, has just started to move on through the pain of having lost the veteran actor.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who lives in Delhi, is currently living with mum Neetu Kapoor in Mumbai. She recently engaged with her fans and social media followers through an Instagram 'Ask Me Anything' session where she answered a few questions thrown at her.

When asked how she's been faring, Riddhima simply said, "I am well." She was also asked about her inspiration, to which Riddhima answered, "My mother" with a heart emoji.

Then, someone asked her whether she and Neetu Kapoor were doing fine. Riddhima took this opportunity to be grateful for her mother and said, "We derive strength from each other - we are well." Riddhima also said how her mother is her in-house nutritionist when she was asked if she had one.

Speaking about her bond with brother Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima said that they still fight. Someone asked her if they still fight at this age, and she said "All the time!" Well, isn't that like most sibling relationships across the world?

