Ride for equality: Women to take Mumbai roads on bikes with saree

A Gudi Padwa fundraiser in Ghatkopar hopes to inspire women to strive for independence

Gudi Padwa rally in Girgaum last year. Pic/Getty Images

The onset of spring marks Gudi Padwa, the New Year for Maharashtrians. It is also the time when women take the lead on the city's roads as they come out in large numbers on their bikes and scooties, decked in the traditional navvari saree and pheta. This year's open-for-all bike rally in Ghatkopar on Saturday organised by travel company HikerWolf aims to unite and inspire women, while raising funds for the upliftment of girls. Proceeds will be donated to orphanages for girls across the city.

Born and brought up in Thane, founder Smit Desai, has gr­own up watching his mother and neighbours follow this empowering tradition. "But people rarely have time for it these days," he adds.

For this event, participants need to wear a navvari, and for those who aren't confident of how to drape it, volunteers will be at hand at the venue. There will also be prizes for the most appealing bike and biker.

Savali Harale, a resident of Mahalaxmi who owns a salon, has been participating in these rallies on her bike since 2014. She started off playing the dhol, before she tried her hand at riding a bullet, which she decked up with umbrellas and flowers. "Queens from the region would wear the navvari and go horse riding," says the 30-year-old, who will be doing a tricolour theme with a white saree this year as a tribute to those who died in Pulwama.

ON: April 6, 7 am starting point Ganesh Mandir, Shival Nagar, Ghatkopar East.

LOG ON TO: hikerwolf.com

COST: Rs 150

