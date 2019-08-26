Ridhi Dogra pens an emotional note, mourning uncle Arun Jaitley's death

television

Veteran BJP leader and former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley passed away in New Delhi on August 24, 2019, after suffering from prolonged illness.

Picture sourced from Ridhi Dogra's official Instagram account

The passing away of former finance minister Arun Jaitley is a personal loss for Television actress Ridhi Dogra. For the unversed, Arun Jaitley's wife Sangeeta Jaitley is Ridhi's paternal aunt.

The actress mourned the death of the late politician, by penning a heartfelt note on social media. Here's what Ridhi wrote on Facebook:

"'How's your work going beta? What's new in your industry these days?' He would always ask me. And I would always feel short of words because I knew i would not know a patch of what he did about my industry but still he had this great quality to make everyone he spoke to, feel important to his time. He is indeed a huge loss to the nation. But his loss to our family is deeper. A void never to be filled. I have grown up around him and buji, played innumerable times with Sonali and Rohan, in his office when he was a lawyer."

"I remember him as someone always working hard, dedicated and so focused. His knowledge and sharp insight about everything was tremendous and indepth. He loved the company of children and the youth and always wanted to hear how our lives were going and how we saw our future."

"It used to be mesmerizing to sit in the same room as him and hear him talk as he would have everyone engaged and in splits with his anecdotes and stories one after another from his incredible life. He exemplified high standard of ethics, ideologies and value system which I have learnt and tried to imbibe in my work and life."

"I will always remember him with a warm prayer, immense gratitude and love. I truly believe legends live on forever and he truly will. My heart is always with you buji, Sonali and Rohan. I know you are resting in peace fufaji. Warmest prayers for you now and always."

Veteran BJP leader and former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley passed away in New Delhi on August 24, 2019, after suffering from prolonged illness.

Arun Jaitley, who as finance minister piloted India's biggest tax reform and flagship schemes like Jan Dhan, was the chief trouble-shooter of the BJP and the Modi government. His death is another jolt to the ruling party after the demise of Sushma Swaraj, a contemporary of Jaitley and one of its prominent faces, on August 6 and Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar in March this year.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates