Ridhima Pandit auditions for Naagin 4 in Argentina!

television

Ridhima Pandit has been taking on tough challenges in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and has been coming out as one of the tough contenders this season. Rohit Shetty impressed by her grit asked her to audition for the fourth season of Naagin

Television's popular actress, Ridhima Pandit has been taking on tough challenges in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and has been coming out as one of the tough contenders this season. Rohit Shetty impressed by her grit asked her to audition for the fourth season of Naagin. Ridhima was excited with this proposition and decided to put her best foot forward.

But what a twist in the story awaited for her, when Rohit Shetty decided to put an enormous slippery snake around her neck. Ridhima turned pale on the arrival of the great yellow-bellied snake but she is not shy away from giving the audition. She sang and also did slithering dance moves with the snake around her neck. Rohit Shetty was highly impressed with Ridhima's determination. But will this find her a spot in the new season Naagin?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates