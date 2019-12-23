Rio Ferdinand and me saved each other from misery, says model wife Kate Wright

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Former reality TV star Kate Wright believes she and former English footballer husband Rio Ferdinand saved each other from misery.

Kate, 27, and Rio, 41, tied the knot in September at a private ceremony. The former Manchester United star's first wife Rebecca died of breast cancer in May 2015.

"We really did save each other. Rio was at a stage in his life where he had lost his wife and I was also lost," Kate told British tabloid, The Sun.

"I faced a struggle with anxiety, panic attacks and low self-esteem. They are my family. I love them dearly and they have helped me go on a journey to love myself and figure out who I am. We have all been through bad times and yet we are all together. Going through so much brings you even closer," she added.

