Rio Ferdinand and model wife Kate Wright shut down restaurant for intimate Christmas party

Former England footballer Rio Ferdinand and actress wife Kate Wright shut down an entire Nando's outlet to celebrate their first Christmas party as a married couple with their family recently.

Rio, 41, and Kate, 47, tied the knot in September. The actress Instagrammed a picture with the footballer-turned-pundit celebrating at the chicken restaurant chain in London.

Kate captioned the post: "Nando's shutdown...when you get to takeover Nando's for a #festivefeast with your friends & family! This is what dreams are made of."

The menu included Peri-Peri chicken, Halloumi Sticks and Salted Caramel Brownies.

Ferdinand has appeared for the England football team in 81 matches in fourteen years between 1997-2011. During that time, Rio Ferdinand was part of the squad for three World Cups.

In 1996, Rio Ferdinand made his English Premier League. He first played for West Ham United for five years. Ferdinand then made his move to Bournemouth for a year. He joined Leeds United for two years in 2000. His big move was in 2002 when Rio Ferdinand was signed on by Manchester United and he played for the club for 12 years until 2014. During his time at Manchester United, Rio Ferdinand played 312 matches scoring 7 goals.

In May 2013, Rio Ferdinand announced his retirement from international football.

