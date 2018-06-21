Rio Ferdinand's partner Kate Wright can't imagine life without his children

Former England football star Rio Ferdinand's partner says she faced challenges while parenting, but can't imagine life now without his children

Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright

Former England and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand's partner Kate Wright, currently playing step mom to his three kids — Lorenz, 11, Tate, nine, and Tia, six, after moving with the current football pundit last year, revealed that she initially faced issues en route entering parenthood, but now she cannot imagine life without them. "It was challenging, but it's just as amazing. It was always going to be a hard job, but now, I cannot imagine life without the three children," she told British tabloid, The Daily Mail recently.



Kate with Rio's three kids. Pic/Instagram

Wright, who quit the glamour world to take care of Ferdinand's kids, added: "I think it was the right decision to leave the spotlight when I came into the family. I don't think it would have been right on the children as I had to get to know them first." While Ferdinand is in Russia as a part of the BBC panelists for the World Cup, Wright is enjoying her time with the children, who lost their mother Rebecca Ellison in 2015 due to cancer. "I'm with the kids on my own and obviously, we miss him, but we're having a nice time as well," she said.

