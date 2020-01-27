Rishi Kapoor and Deepika Padukone unite for the remake of this film

Mumbai based AZURE Entertainment and Warner Bros. India, today announced a strategic collaboration to jointly produce the Hindi language remake of The Intern with Rishi Kapoor and Deepika Padukone headlining roles enacted by Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway in the 2015 Hollywood Film.

The Intern, distributed worldwide by Warner Bros., was a box office success, grossing USD 195 mn worldwide. The Intern was written, produced & directed by Nancy Meyers, who is known for popular movies like Father of the Bride, The Parent Trap, What Women Want, It's Complicated, The Holiday & Something's Gotta Give.

Sunir Kheterpal and Deepika Padukone will be producing under their banners. The adaptation will be readied for a 2021 release.

Taking to their Twitter accounts, both Kapoor and Padukone shared the news, take a look:

Kapoor says, "The Intern is a very relevant film for the present-day Indian workplace milieu and it showcases human relationships beautifully. I am very excited to be working with Deepika and being a part of this heart-warming story." Padukone adds, "The Intern is an intimate, relationship-driven film, set in and around the workplace; a story that I believe is very relevant to the present-day social and cultural environment. I have been looking for a light, breezy comedy-drama and this story fits in seamlessly. I cannot wait to begin this journey.”

Sunir Kheterpal, Producer for AZURE Entertainment says, "We are thankful to Warner Bros. and Nancy Meyers for entrusting us with the first-ever adaptation of The Intern outside of the US. Between Rishi Sir and Deepika, we have the perfect talent package to adapt this endearing Film”.

Denzil Dias, Managing Director – Warner Bros. India added, "This is an exciting time for us to be partnering in local language production. The Intern has been at the top of our list for potential adaptations and this is an enviable talent packaging for the adaptation."

Kapoor and Padukone have earlier worked in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal in 2009, and it will be exciting to see the two actors together in the same frame after 12 years. Kapoor, after his treatment in New York, is back in the game and wanting to do as many fantastic films as possible, and it seems this project would be apt for his prowess and passion, both.

Padukone, on the other hand, who's a fantastic comic actor we all saw in Chennai Express and Happy New Year, finally explores the space again, albeit with a lot more restraint. After one dramatic performance after another like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and Chhapaak, this film and role could come as a refreshing breath of fresh air.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates