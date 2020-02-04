Rishi Kapoor explains why he was hospitalised; says he had a slight fever

Fans of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor were sent in a tizzy when reports of him being hospitalised in new Delhi started making the rounds. It was reported that the actor was admitted after he had come to the capital to attend a family function.

According to reports, a close family member said, "Chintuji was to attend a family function in Delhi when he suddenly had to be hospitalised. He was accompanied by his wife Neetu Kapoor. On hearing of his father's health issue, Rishi's son Ranbir also flew to Delhi."

Now, Rishi Kapoor has himself taken to Twitter to update his fans about his health. He wrote, "I was running a slight fever and on investigation, Drs found a patch which could have lead to pneumonia, was detected and is being cured. People seem to have assumed a lot different. I put to rest all those stories and look forward to entertain and love you. I am now in Mumbai (sic)."

I was running a slight fever and on investigation,Dr.s found a patch which could have lead to pneumonia,was detected and is being cured. People seem to have assumed a lot different. I put to rest all those stories and look forward to entertain and love you. I am now in Mumbai. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 4, 2020

Responding to Rishi Kapoor's tweet, a lot of his friends and fans wished him good health. Actor Vindu Dara Singh replied, "Stay healthy and blessed Chintu ji" while another Twitter user wrote, "Sir, This relieves me and my wife...Time to complete our "Mannat" Wishing you good health. Take Care Sir," and yet another user wrote, "Welcome back, Sirji. Take even better care."

On the work front, Rishi Kapoor will be seen alongside Deepika Padukone in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern. The actors will be headlining roles enacted by Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway in the 2015 film. The film is scheduled for a 2021 release.

