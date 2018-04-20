Rishi Kapoor feels proud to work with Amitabh Bachchan for 44 years

The 102 Not Out team gathered here to promote its song Badumbaaa, which is composed and sung by Amitabh Bachchan



Veteran actors Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan will reunite on the big screen after 27 years, but the former doesn't "feel the gap". Talking about his experience of working with Amitabh in the forthcoming film "102 Not Out", Rishi told the media here on Thursday: "We worked in this film after 27 years but from the time we went on the set, we started rehearsing. We did not feel the gap between these years."

"I feel proud to say that I have been working with him for the last 44 years. Our first film was 'Kabhi Kabhie' (1976) and the last time we worked together was in Ajooba (1991)." Together, they have delivered celebrated films like Naseeb", Kabhi Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony and Coolie. Amitabh appreciates all his 102 Not Out co-stars, including Jimit Trivedi.

"I believe if you are appreciating my performance, it is due to my co-artistes. If they don't perform well enough for your reaction, then your reaction would go wrong," said the megastar. "So I would like to compliment Rishiji and Jimit for this film. Whenever you see (a movie), if you like it or don't like it, it depends on their performance too. Our performances are the reflection of their performances," he added.

The film's team gathered here to promote its song Badumbaaa, which is composed and sung by Amitabh. Not many films are made on senior citizens. Asked why there isn't much representation of senior citizens in films, Amitabh, 75, said: "Senior citizens are very respectable people of our society. If they are not there, we are not there. Whenever we try to make a film on them, we treat them with dignity. I hope that through this film, we will be able to convey the message to our audience."

Adding to that, Rishi said: "He (Amitabh) did films like 'Piku' and 'Pink'. Yes, there are not many films made on senior citizens but there are not many Bachchans around, right?" 102 Not Out, directed by Umesh Shukla, will release on May 4.

