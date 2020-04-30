Rishi Kapoor passes away at the age of 67; Amitabh Bachchan confirms

Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67, Amitabh Bachchan confirmed the news via Twitter. The actor was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am in hospital on Thursday. A source told mid-day that he had been admitted around three weeks ago and was in a critical condition for quite some time.

T 3517 - He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away ..

I am destroyed ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 30, 2020

Kapoor, 67, was diagnosed with cancer back in 2018. Sources further stated that Rishi was suffering from complications of cancer treatment. Considering his serious condition, Kapoor was being kept in the ICU and was on the ventilator. When contacted, the hospital authorities were unable to comment.

Brother Randhir Kapoor also confirmed the news of Rishi's passing. "He is no more. He has passed away," Randhir told PTI. Randhir had earlier told PTI, "He is in the hospital. He is suffering from cancer and he has some breathing problem, so he has been admitted to the hospital."

In 2018, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer for the first time, following which the actor was in New York for nearly a year to undergo treatment. He returned to India in September 2019 after recovering. Ever since, he and his family has been cautious about his health and fitness. Neetu Kapoor and the entire family never lost hope and shared positive pictures on social media.

In February, Kapoor was hospitalised twice due to his health issues. He was first admitted to a hospital in Delhi where he was attending a family function. At the time, Kapoor had said that he was suffering from an "infection".

The son of late legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor was born on September 4, 1952, in Chembur, Mumbai. The veteran actor had his big breakthrough in Bollywood with the 1973 film Bobby opposite Dimple Kapadia. He was the leading man in a number of popular films like Khel Khel Mein, Rafoo Chakkar, Do Premee and many more. In the latter part of his career, Rishi Kapoor went on to play a mixed bag of positive and negative characters in movies like Karz, Prem Rog, Chandni, Bol Radha Bol, Do Dooni Chaar, Agneepath and Kapoor & Sons.

May his soul rest in peace.

- With inputs from Arita Sarkar

