Rishi Kapoor takes the short cut; Neetu Kapoor shares his new look

bollywood

Rishi Kapoor, who is currently in New York, took up a new look, and Neetu Kapoor shared the new picture on Instagram

Rishi Kapoor

It was haircut time for Rishi Kapoor and he preferred to keep it short. Wife Neetu shared his new look on Instagram. She wrote, "Kapoor saab's hair all buzzed. Josh is great. Love this look (sic)." The crew cut does not require styling and saves time. We like.

Ever since Rishi Kapoor took off for New York in September to seek treatment for an undisclosed illness, his sisters Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain have been by his side. The Kapoors have been living in a rented apartment in the Big Apple.

In September, when Rishi took off to the US, he announced on social media that he is taking a "short leave from work" to go to the US for medical treatment because of the "wear and tear" caused due to working in Bollywood for over four decades. He asked his fans and followers to not to worry or speculate. "Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It's been 45 years 'plus' of wear and tear at the movies," Rishi wrote.

