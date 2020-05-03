Rishi Kapoor's Prayer Meet: Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor pay their respects

A prayer meeting was held on Sunday for actor Rishi Kapoor, who passed away earlier this week after battling leukemia. The prayer session was held at the late veteran actor's residence in Mumbai.

A picture is also doing the rounds on the internet in which Rishi Kapoor's wife Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor are seen sitting next to the former's photograph.

Have a look right here:

Ranbir is seen wearing a red tilak and saffron-coloured turban. Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima, who could not be in Mumbai on time to attend her father's last rites, reached the city on Saturday night. She traveled all the way from Delhi to Mumbai via road with daughter Samara. Here are some pictures:



Riddhima Kapoor Spotted In Mumbai For Father Rishi Kapoor's Prayer Meet: Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah



Samara Sahni Arriving In Mumbai: Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30 at the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.

