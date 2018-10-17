Rita Ora makes music chart history in UK

hollywood

Rita Ora

Singer Rita Ora has become the most successful UK female artiste of all time on the UK Official Singles Chart. Her new single "Let you love me" has become her 13th top 10 on the Official Singles Chart, climbing to number eight on the latest Top 40.

It means Ora has set a new UK chart record for the most Top 10 singles by a British female artiste. The star has overtaken singers Shirley Bassey and Petula Clark, who each lay claim to 12 Top 10 hits, read a statement.

"I'm so grateful and honoured - this is insane. I can't put into words what this means to me. I appreciate everyone's support. To my fans, thank you for your patience and thank you always for listening. I wouldn't be here without you, and I promise to keep giving you all my best," Ora said.

She has had a strong run of success on the Official Chart of late. Since June last year, five of her singles have reached the top tier: "Your song" (seven), "Lonely together" (with DJ Avicii, four), "Anywhere" (two), "For you" (eight) and "Let you love me".

"Let you love me" is the latest single from her forthcoming second album "Phoenix", which will release on November 23. Co-written by Ora, "Let you love me" is a mid-tempo pop song, revealing her insecurities in a new relationship.

