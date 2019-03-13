Ritesh Batra's Photograph gets a thumbs up from critic

bollywood

Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a photographer named Rafi at Gateway of India and Sanya Malhotra as a shy Miloni hailing from a reserved Gujarati family, Photograph offers strong performances that have pleased the critics

Directed by Ritesh Batra, Photograph which hits the screen this Friday has been garnering accolades from the critics even before the release of the film owing to its unconventional storyline.

After winning the hearts of the audience with Lunchbox, Ritesh Batra has now earned critical acclaim for the upcoming Photograph. Known for his soulful and unconventional stories, the director presents yet another beautifully constructed film with Photograph.

Heres what the critics had to say on the movie.

Deepa Bhatia shares her experience, " Photograph appears to flow gentle, languid, till the emotions creep up unexpectedly and hit you. A kind, warm look at Mumbai and the people that make the city. Thanks @MumbaiFilmFest @smritikiran...these screenings are truly a treat. #PhotographAtMAMI "

More praises poured in as Smriti Kiran shared," Quiet, gentle, languorously gorgeous. @riteshbatra's @PhotographAmzn leaves an ache in your heart, a hollow in the pit of your stomach & yet has a sweeping tenderness 2 fill you with warmth.#AsiaPremiere #PhotographAtMAMI #MAMIYearRoundProgramme #Releases15March #PutItOnURWatchList

Devang Pat asks people to watch Photograph tweeting," If you have been even mildly curious about @PhotographAmzn, please please please leap to the theaters this week. I don't know how you will feel about the film but it might be your only chance of seeing it on the big screen. Besides, we get the kind of cinema we subscribe to

Deepika Gandhi thanked Mami for the lovely films, she tweeted," Watched last evening @riteshbatra's #PhotographMovie, has very distinct flavour of its own. Nuanced performances by @Nawazuddin_S @sanyamalhotra07. Congratulations @riteshbatra. Thank you @MumbaiFilmFest and @smritikiran for bringing us these lovely films. Look forward to more."

The trailer of Photograph opens with a tracking shot by the Gateway of India. Ritesh, a Bombay boy who moved to the United States for his higher studies, sounds thrilled about his (second) return to the city, seven years after his debut feature, The Lunchbox (2013).

Marking the second collaboration of Ritesh Batra and versatile performer Nawazuddin Siddiqui, along with the blockbuster Badhaai Ho star Sanya Malhotra, Photograph offers remarkable performances with an enticing yet simple storyline.

Written and directed by Ritesh Batra, Photograph is presented by Amazon Studious in association with The Match Factory and is slated to release in India on 15th March 2019.

