Ritu Phogat posts picture of father Mahavir Singh Phogat and mother from Australia

Wrestler Ritu Phogat of Dangal fame posted this picture of her father Mahavir Singh Phogat and mum Daya Kaur on her Twitter handle yesterday and wrote, "#My hanikarak bapu reach Australia to encourage my sisters @BabitaPhogat @Phogat_Vinesh for tomorrow dangal 2#real hero @MahabirPhogat #Dayakaur # Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games #12 April 2018 # Live on set max."

For his strict training methods, Phogat was referred to as the hanikarak bapu (dangerous dad) by his daughters in the movie Dangal. The wrestling events at the Gold Coast CWG begin today and here's hoping the girls can deliver the goods to bring on a smile on their bapu's face.

