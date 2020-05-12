Rituparna Sengupta to make a comeback after three years; to work with Anurag Kashyap

Rituparna Sengupta, who is known for her roles in Main, Meri Patni Aur Woh and Do Knot Disturb has returned to Hindi films. She will be seen in Bansuri, co-starring Anurag Kashyap. The makers have unveiled the first look of Hari Viswanath's directorial venture, which will release digitally. Sengupta, who was last seen in Main Khudiram Bose Hun (2017) plays a single mother in the drama. "It was a different kind of experience working with Hari and Anurag," says the Bengali actor.

The actress was recently in news when she she decided to help the NGO called ‘Kolkata Endeavour Society’ in Kolkata amid the coronavirus outbreak.

When the lockdown was announced, she decided to stay back in Singapore and helping people in her capabilities.

In this time of crisis, she was missing her state Kolkata which leads to the idea of helping people in India in her capacity through whichever medium possible. Through her social media, she is constantly raising awareness about the deadly disease, urging them to listen to the directives laid out by the chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At the same time, she had donated to PM-CARES and West Bengal CM relief funds.

While the countries are in lockdown and understanding the nature of mental health in this period, she also announced to launch her new YouTube channel, especially to engage her fans with beautiful poetry, singing, discussions, dance sessions and many more. She urged the fans to make their kids engage in playful activities during this time of crisis.

