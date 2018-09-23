Riz Ahmed went overboard to get role in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

hollywood

Riz Ahmed has revealed he was so eager to feature in a Star Wars film that he sent 14 audition videos to director Gareth Edwards for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Riz Ahmed

"Venom" actor Riz Ahmed has revealed he was so eager to feature in a Star Wars film that he sent 14 audition videos to director Gareth Edwards for "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story". During an appearance on the Jonathan Ross show, the 35-year-old actor, who played Bodhi Rook in Edwards' 2016 film, said he went "overboard" in his bid to secure the part.

"I went a bit overboard, a bit over the top, I got a bit obsessive about my work. They were like, 'Could you read for this scene?' And the director made the stupid mistake of giving me his email address so I recorded an audition and I sent it to him ... I started thinking, 'Hang on a minute, I can do it better' so I sent him another audition. And I sent him another one.

"Over the next three days I sent him 14 different versions of this scene. And the thing is, when I watch them back now, they are not even that different. I just changed my clothes!" Ahmed said.

In "Venom", he is sharing screen space with "Dunkirk" star Tom Hardy and actor Michelle Williams. Ahmed is playing antagonist Carlton Drake aka Riot in the Ruben Fleischer-directed film.

