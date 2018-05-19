Road rage against cops: Policeman critical after crash involving speeding biker

A policeman riding pillion in a bid to escort law evader to police station battles for his life after fall



A constable with the Gamdevi police was taking a 26-year-old biker to the police station to get him to pay a fine for not wearing a helmet. But the accused's escape attempt landed both in hospital.

The grievously injured constable is now battling for his life in Bombay Hospital. Constable Sunil Kadam, 52, was on nakabandi duty from the night of May 10 till the wee hours at Cadbury Junction, when he and his colleagues spotted three youngsters on a bike. They were stopped as the rider, Sirajuddin Abdul Gafar Shaikh, a Jogeshwari resident, was not wearing a helmet.



Sunil Kadam

"He didn't have any documents of the vehicle or licence either. Even the number plate was found tampered with. So, we told Kadam to ride pillion with him and take him to the police station," said an officer.

Another officer said, "After riding some distance, Shaikh took a U-turn and accelerated. He wanted to throw Kadam off the bike and flee. Even as Kadam started shouting for help, a police mobile van raced after the bike. But Shaikh lost control and dashed into cars parked on the side, injuring both of them. The mobile van took them to Nair hospital."

While Shaikh injured his neck and ruptured two veins in his brain, Kadam was shifted first to Wockhardt Hospital and, three days later, to Bombay Hospital. "Since May 11, Kadam is unconscious and critical," said an officer.

Shaikh, who was discharged on Thursday, has been arrested under IPC sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 365 (kidnapping), 353 (assault to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to public servant to deter him from duty), 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt) and 279 (rash driving). There are several cases of robbery and theft registered against him at other police stations.

