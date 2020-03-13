Roadies: Neha Dhupia faces the heat as netizens label her 'fake feminist'

Neha Dhupia found herself being trolled for defending a girl who was two-timing her boyfriend. As one of the judges on the adventure reality show, Roadies Revolution, a contestant said that his girlfriend was cheating on him. Dhupia told him it was the girl's choice to be with whoever she wanted.

Netizens labelled her a 'fake feminist' and said that violence against women needs to be condemned, but not a woman who was disloyal to her beau.

What are your thoughts on this?

Neha Dhupia was recently seen in the short film, Devi, which also featured Kajol in her digital debut, Shruti Haasan, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Sandhya Mhatre, and Yashaswini Dayama. The short film that showed these nine women battle their anger and anguish together was received very well by critics and the audience.

