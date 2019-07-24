Robbers attack gas agency godown, loot Rs 1 lakh at gunpoint in Delhi

crime

When other customers gathered near the spot, the accused fired one shot in the air before fleeing the spot

Representational Pictures

On Wednesday, a group of assailants on motorcycles barged into a gas agency godown in Delhi's Trilok Puri and robbed three staffers and two customers of Rs 1 lakh at gunpoint. No one was injured in the incident, the police said.

According to police, the incident took place around 3.30 pm when seven-eight men arrived on the three-four bikes with their faces covered and threatened the delivery boy, the manager of the gas agency, his assistant and two customers and robbed them of Rs 1 lakh and two mobile phones.

Also Read: Robbers escape as bid to loot bank in broad daylight goes in vain

When other customers gathered near the spot, the accused fired one shot in the air before fleeing the spot. A case has been registered and multiple teams have been formed to trace the suspects involved in the incident, the DCP added.



Separate teams are scanning the CCTV footage of the nearby area to get clues about the suspects or the route taken by them while escaping the spot.

In a similar incident, a group of unidentified persons decamped with unaccounted cash from an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) at Mahendra Park area in New Delhi. All the robbers who were involved in the crime are on the run, said the Delhi Police.

"The robbers apparently used a gas cutter to cut the shutter and the ATM machine on Friday night and fled away after stealing the cash. The exact amount of cash is being verified by the police," said the Delhi Police.

Police are taking help of the CCTV footage to identify and nab the accused.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates