Robbery gone wrong

A student production takes on Nobel-winning playwright Dario Fo's farce, The Virtuous Burglar

If some mid-week comic relief is what you are looking for, watching a production of The Virtuous Burglar, written by Nobel-winning Italian actor and playwright Dario Fo, is what should be on your list. Directed by Ashok Pandey and hosted by The Jeff Goldberg Studio, Misunderstanding is a Hindi adaptation set in Mumbai.

It follows the story of a burglar who breaks into a SoBo apartment and gets caught between the misunderstandings of an upper-class couple. While the play is primarily a product of farce comedy, it also deals with infidelity between married couples. Through its exaggerated humour, the objective of the production is to put forth the fact that morality doesn’t come with money, and exists within a person regardless of their economic status. Starring professional actors and students of the studio — Samarpan, Tanwi Mehta, Afshan Khan, Simran Khan, Anshul Kashyap, Nitesh Sherman and Vishesh VK Khanna — the cast of seven along with the director, rehearsed for two months to make the adaptation apt for Indian audiences. Since farce is a particularly difficult genre of comedy to portray, the scheduled performances have been shaped by the audience’s response to preliminary shows.

“People nowadays don’t want to watch anything intense; they are just looking for something that acts as a stress reliever. That is the beauty of farce comedy. It not only keeps you at ease with its generous humour, but also manages to draw your attention to real life issues,” says Pandey. “With Misunderstanding, we want our audience to come, sit back, relax and enjoy the play, while also pondering over the underlying message,” he adds.

On: June 14, 15 and 16, 8 pm

At: The Jeff Goldberg Studio, 401, Links Building, Bandra West.

Log on to: bookmyshow.com

ENTRY: Rs 150