Robert De Niro loses his tooth

hollywood

Godfather star Robert De Niro lost a tooth while eating a slice of toast

Robert De Niro

Godfather star Robert De Niro lost a tooth while eating a slice of toast. The 75-year-old actor was left in agony and forced to visit an emergency dentist, making him an hour late to the stage in Birmingham for "An Experience with... Robert De Niro", reported dailymail.co.uk. A source told The Sun: "He couldn't believe his luck when it fell out. An emergency dentist had to fix him up...He is going to get the tooth fixed properly at his regular dentist when he gets back to Los Angeles."

"But he saw the funny side because it fell out as he chomped toast the day before he was due to start work on the Warburtons ad."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever