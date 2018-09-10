Robert Pattinson ready for 'Twilight' reunion

hollywood

In a recent interview with Variety, Robert Pattinson said that he is willing to play the character again and is ready to do it at any time

Robert Pattinson

British actor Robert Pattinson says he is up for reprising his role as everyone's favourite Edward Cullen from 'Twilight'. In a recent interview with Variety, Pattinson said that he is willing to play the character again and is ready to do it at any time.

Joking about the same, the actor said that he has been spending a lot of time moisturizing while adding that he is ready to play a 17-year-old at a moment's notice. The 32-year-old, however, did not mention about his 'Twilight' co-star and ex-girlfriend Kristen Stewart. The two separated in 2013 after a four-year-long relationship. The 'Good Time' actor is currently promoting his latest sci-fi film 'High Life'.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever