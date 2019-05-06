Robert Vadra hits back at Irani: Concentrate on elections instead of me

national

Robert Vadra

Firing a fresh salvo at BJP leader Smriti Irani, Robert Vadra, son-in-law of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, on Monday asked Irani to "concentrate on elections rather than taking jibes" at him.

In a Facebook post published on Monday, Vadra, whose brother-in-law Rahul Gandhi is up against Irani in Amethi Lok Sabha seat in the ongoing polls, said the BJP leader must issue a clarification on her educational qualifications.

Alongside the post, Vadra posted clippings of from various media outlets consisting of multiples remarks that Irani made during various media briefings in the run-up to polls.

"Smriti Irani ji, with due respect, please concentrate on elections instead of taking jibes at me. India wants to know about your degrees/educational qualifications and the underlying controversy with it!" Vadra wrote on the social networking platform.

"First you clarify that and then point finger at others. Awaiting to see if you are qualified. No disclosure or reply means you are not," he added.

The former Human Resource Development Minister in her 2019 poll affidavit had said she passed secondary school examination in 1991 and senior secondary school examination in 1993. She had also mentioned that she did not complete her Bachelor of Commerce - Part 1, a three-year degree course from Delhi University's School of Open Learning.

However, Irani, in her 2014 poll affidavit, had claimed that she graduated from the Delhi University in 1994, triggering controversy over the authenticity of her claim.

In Amethi, polling is being held today along with 13 other Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Results of the seven-phase electoral exercise will be declared on May 23.

