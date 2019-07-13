Robert Vadra pens emotional note for Rahul Gandhi, lauds him for being a youth icon

national

In his emotional note, Vadra urged Gandhi to connect with people and serve the nation in a better way

Robert Vadra, Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Pic.AFP

On Saturday, Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, hailed Rahul Gandhi as a youth icon of the country who looked up to him for "direction". Robert took to Facebook and penned an emptional note for brother0in-law Rahul Gandhi. In his emotional note, Vadra said that the youth look upto Rahul for direction.

"There is so much to learn from you, Rahul. The Indian populace, which comprises 65 per cent of the young - (under 45 years), looks up to you and other young leaders for direction. You have shown tremendous strength of character and your decision to build the grassroots connect has been applauded by one and all," Robert said in his Facebook post.

Vadra urged Gandhi to connect with people and serve the nation in a better way. The statement from Vadra came just days after Rahul Gandhi had put a letter on Twitter making his resignation public and empowering the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to choose his successor.

Gandhi, who is now a Member of Parliament (MP) from Wayanad in Kerala, became the Congress president in 2017. He offered to step down from his post at the Congress Working Committe (CWC) meeting on May 25, taking moral responsibility for the Congress party's abysmal performance in the 17th Lok Sabha Elections.

With inputs from ANI

