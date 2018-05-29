Roberto Bautista Agut battles to reach French Open 2nd round

Roberto Bautista Agut has started in Paris with professionalism, working to overcome his mother's sudden death just one week ago



Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain fought hard on Monday to defeat Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan in the first round of the French Open 6-2, 6-7 (3), 1-6, 6-4, 6-4. After a marathon match lasting three and a half hours, the World No. 13 secured the win over to his unseeded rival, World No. 100, to advance to the second round, reports Efe.

Bautista has started in Paris with professionalism, working to overcome his mother's sudden death just one week ago. In the next round, the Spanish player will face Colombia's Santiago Giraldo, who qualified for the second round after the withdrawal of Cyprus' Marcos Baghdatis.

