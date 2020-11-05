Robin Uthappa and wife Shheethal living it up in Dubai! See photos

India cricketer Robin Uthappa's wife Shheethal is enjoying her stay in Dubai. On Wednesday, Shheethal Uthappa took to social media site Instagram to share a couple of photos from her outing in Dubai. Shheethal captioned it: 'My favourite #love #life #dubaidiaries.'

Uthappa's team, Rajasthan Royals have been knocked out of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2020 in UAE.

View this post on Instagram My favourite ð #love #life #dubaidiaries A post shared by Shheethal Robin Uthappa (@shheethalrobinuthappa) onNov 4, 2020 at 1:37am PST

Shheethal shared a few more photos from a dinner outing with their close friends and wrote, "Yummy dinner with this bunch !! :) #aboutlastnight #yummyinmytummy #nobu #life #dubaidiaries"

To cheer up her husband Robin, Sheethal Uthappa is by his side as the couple spend some quality time in Dubai before they return to India.

