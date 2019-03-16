Rochelle Rao turns a motivation speaker for The Kapil Sharma Show

television

Rochelle Rao will be telling her story but she's more eager to know about their struggles, successes and disappointments

Rochelle Rao

Rochelle Rao has now turned motivational speaker. The actor, who is currently seen on The Kapil Sharma Show, will be interacting with women employees of a business group, which has centres across the country.

She will be telling her story but she's more eager to know about their struggles, successes and disappointments. The former Bigg Boss contestant will also spread the message of body positivity.

Sharing her experience working on a comedy show, Rochelle said: "When talking about a comedy show, it isn't just related to stereotypes in regards with women, as honestly every stereotype that exists is explored on such shows. That is what actually gives us something to make fun of and joke about," Rochelle told IANS in an email interview.

"So when it comes to that aspect of comedy, I feel that everyone needs to be a bit more sporting and learn to take it as a joke because that is what comedy is all about. You make fun of the world around you and life as we know it. But if we were to start considering each and every stereotype as it is, it would actually become quite hard for us to even come up with jokes and any kind of entertaining content.

"Though honestly speaking, in India this is what the audience loves. They love hearing a joke about a guy who sounds just like their boss, or even about a woman who sounds just like their mother-in-law."

She feels that's what comedy does.

