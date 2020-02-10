Roger Deakins grabs Best Cinematographer Oscar for '1917'

British cinematographer Roger Deakins accepts the award for Best Cinematography for '1917' during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Pic/AFP

The 92nd annual Academy Awards on Sunday saw Roger Deakins walk away with the Best Cinematographer honour for the movie '1917'. The widely acclaimed cinematographer thanked the whole cast of the movie and extended a special mention to the director Sam Mendes for the support.

Starring British actors, George MacKay and Dean Charles, director Sam Mendes' epic war-drama '1917' has been nominated for a string of top awards, including the category of Best Picture and Best Director.

'1917' also won an Oscar win for Best Visual Effects. '1917' had taken top honours, including best director and best drama prizes, at the Golden Globes earlier in January. Meanwhile, Oscars 2020 also awarded Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland in the category of Best Film Editing for the film 'Ford v Ferrari.'

