Roger Federer congratulates Rafael Nadal after his record 20th Grand Slam title

After Rafael Nadal equalled Roger Federer's record for most number of Grand Slam titles -- 20 -- on Sunday night, the former world No.1 Swiss took to twitter to congratulate his long-time rival.

Nadal on Sunday won the French Open for the 13th time, his 20th Grand Slam title, to match Federer's record. The Spaniard defeated Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 in the final.

"I have always had the utmost respect for my friend Rafa as a person and as a champion. As my greatest rival over many years, I believe we have pushed each other to become better players. Therefore, it is a true honour for me to congratulate him on his 20th Grand Slam victory. It is especially amazing that he has now won Roland Garros an incredible 13 times, which is one of the greatest achievements in sport. I also congratulate his team, because nobody can do this alone. I hope 20 is just another step on the continuing journey for both of us. Well done, Rafa. You deserve it," wrote Federer on twitter.

The victory at Roland Garros marked the Nadal's domination on clay. He has a 100-2 win record at the tournament. No individual has dominated a single tournament as much as Nadal has dominated Paris.

French Open women's champion Iga Swiatek, who won her maiden Grand Slam title, also congratulated Nadal. "Congratulations @RafaelNadal! It's amazing to kind of share this experience with you. Am I even allowed to say this?" she tweeted.

