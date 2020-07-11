Roger Federer: Getting my kids on court was a struggle

Swiss great Roger Federer has revealed how it wasn't easy for him to get his kids to play tennis. According to Tennis World USA, when a fan asked him for advice on how to introduce tennis to his kid, Roger, who has twin daughters, Charlene and Myla, and sons, Lenny and Leo, with wife Mirka, replied during a live stream: "I've struggled with my children, you know.

I tried to promote tennis in my household, playing a lot of matches against Rafael [Nadal], Novak [Djokovic], but they don't care. They don't need daddy home from practice, from matches. But of course, we tried to put racquet in their hand, a ball in the other, to see what happens."

Roger further explained that it is very important to keep trying multiple times. "You get to know quickly which kid likes to play with the ball, or like to rather go running outside. Now, all four kids play tennis, because I don't like to be the only guy whose kids don't play tennis, especially with my background and my wife's background. But what can you do? Honestly, going out there and trying again and again," he added.

