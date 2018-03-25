Roger Federer has a Bhatura and sweets stall named after him!

Mar 25, 2018, 13:45 IST | A Correspondent

India's tennis ace Rohan Bopanna couldn't stop himself from posting this picture (above) of an Indian food stall selling Bhaturas and sweets named after Swiss great Roger Federer

India's tennis ace Rohan Bopanna couldn't stop himself from posting this picture (above) of an Indian food stall selling Bhaturas and sweets named after Swiss great Roger Federer. He captioned it, "The secret food for a long successful career #rogerfederer #truefan #agenobar."

Must say, the owner's fondness for Federer is beyond the geographic distance of 6,902 km between India and Switzerland, where he comes from.

