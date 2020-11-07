Roger Federer: I am not sure if chasing my children around is relaxing

Swiss tennis great Roger Federer is making the most of the injury break by relaxing at home with his family. Federer has been out of action this year due to his knee injury and is currently in Switzerland with wife Mirka and their four kids, twin daughters — Myla Rose and Charlene Riva, and twin sons — Leo and Lenny. According to Tennis World USA, when Federer was asked what he does to relax, he replied: "I was going to say I am chasing around my children, but I am not sure if that's relaxing.

I still like to sleep, of course, or relax and watch TV. I am still a guy who likes to put on the TV, kick his feet up, and maybe watch some sports." Federer's idea of unwinding after a busy day is to chill out at a restaurant with wife Mirka and friends. "And then, one thing I have always enjoyed ever since I came on the tour is to try different types of restaurants with my wife and with the friends that we have in those cities. I think this is a really nice way for me to unwind after a long busy day."

