Roger Federer lauds wife Mirka's vital sacrifices

The phrase, behind a successful man, there is a woman, holds particularly true for Swiss tennis champ Roger Federer.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner has hailed his wife Mirka's sacrifices which were vital in his long and successful career.

Mirka has been managing her hubby's career after her retirement from tennis due to injuries in 2002.

"She has been wonderful in terms of support. It was amazing how easily she walked away from tennis and retired, never really tried to come back," Federer was quoted as saying by Tennis World, USA.

On a lighter note, Federer continued: "You know what, I'd rather have helped you have an amazing career [than] me having some kind of a career and we won't see each other and we'll grow unhappy and maybe we'll break up because we won't see each other enough."

The couple met during the 2000 Olympics in Sydney and got married nine years later. They have two sets of twins—Myla and Charlene, 10, and Leo and Lenny, six.

