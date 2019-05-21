Roger Federer meets 'The greatest showman' Hugh Jackman

tennis

Federer met Jackman, who performed in Zurich, Switzerland on Sunday as a part of his UK and European tour

Hugh Jackman and Roger Federer

Swiss tennis great Roger Federer posted this picture on social media with Hollywood star Hugh Jackman yesterday and wrote: "The greatest showman. Thanks for coming to Switzerland @RealHughJackman it was great to see you." Federer met Jackman, who performed in Zurich, Switzerland on Sunday as a part of his UK and European tour.

