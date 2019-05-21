Roger Federer meets 'The greatest showman' Hugh Jackman

May 21, 2019

Federer met Jackman, who performed in Zurich, Switzerland on Sunday as a part of his UK and European tour

Swiss tennis great Roger Federer posted this picture on social media with Hollywood star Hugh Jackman yesterday and wrote: "The greatest showman. Thanks for coming to Switzerland @RealHughJackman it was great to see you." Federer met Jackman, who performed in Zurich, Switzerland on Sunday as a part of his UK and European tour.

