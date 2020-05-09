Roger Federer was advised not to date wife Mirka

Former chief of the Swiss Tennis Federation, Sven Groeneveld has revealed that tennis champ Roger Federer was advised not to pursue his now wife, Mirka Vavrinec, when he first met her at the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney.

Mirka, who was also a professional tennis player and part of the Switzerland squad in Sydney, went on to partner Roger at the 2002 Hopman Cup.

However, in 2000, Roger's friends were initially against him getting together with her. "Roger asked everyone if he should go out with her. Everyone advised him against it. But as Federer did it, now it shows that it was the best decision of his life," Sven said on former tennis player Christopher Kas's online show, Kasi Live.

Mirka eventually retired from tennis in 2002 due to a foot injury.

Roger and Mirka got married in 2009 and have two sets of twins, daughters Myla and Charlene, nine, and sons Lenny and Leo, five.

