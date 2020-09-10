Rohan Sippy on Wakaalat From Home: We would continuously chat on the phone

Rohan Sippy's latest web series, Wakaalat From Home was conceptualised by his team and him, during the lockdown. "We would continuously chat on the phone, toss ideas, jot them down, and hope something would come out of it," says the producer-director, adding that this offering was the brainchild of comedianAnubhav Pal.

"He arrived at a story of a couple going through a divorce, over Zoom calls. There have been reports of a spike in the number of divorce cases during the quarantine. So, it stemmed from the situation people are actually in," says Sippy, adding that the title was derived from the phase that's currently enjoying its moment in the sun — Work from home.

The Amazon Prime series, which drops today, features the Permanent Roommates duo Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh, along with Kubbra Sait, Gopal Datt, and Akarsh Khurana.



Rohan Sippy

Heading to the virtual medium to direct the series, Sippy says a fair amount of unlearning went into understanding the task at hand. "One is used to being on set with a unit, camera and the hustle and bustle of the crew. Here, I was alone, staring at the laptop." Initially, the Nautanki Saala (2013) and Dum Maro Dum (2011) director was uncertain about successfully pulling it off. "Usually, we are used to having meetings at every stage. Here, the casting, script-reading session, rehearsals, and costume-approvals were done over calls. So, it was a new experience. An actor had to be a cameraman and make-up artistes as well. We also had to ascertain when the Internet connectivity was appropriate for everyone."

As though the task of filming the project virtually wasn't challenging enough, Sippy had to ensure that the pace of the comedy was retained so that viewers' attention could be retained.

Sippy, had previously directed the web show, The Office (2019).

